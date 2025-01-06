Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denies reports of Hamas presenting a hostage list amid calls for a ceasefire. As military operations intensify in Gaza, Netanyahu directs multiple fronts against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, following strategic drone and ground assaults.

Updated: 06-01-2025 08:13 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a swift denial of recent reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has refuted claims suggesting Hamas provided a list of hostages to be released under a potential ceasefire. This comes amid escalating tensions, with Israel continuing its military operations across multiple fronts in the Middle East.

Netanyahu, who has resumed leadership duties following his prostate surgery, stated through his office, "Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has not forwarded a list of names of hostages until this moment." Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced successful drone strikes targeting Hamas operatives, reportedly executed in the humanitarian zones of southern Gaza.

The IDF emphasized efforts to minimize civilian harm during operations targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad forces, leading to the killing of commanders involved in prior attacks against Israel. These military actions signify an ongoing strategic campaign to neutralize threats within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

