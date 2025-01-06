Cross-Border Drone Intrusions Raise Alarms in South Korea and India

A Chinese national in his 40s faces prosecution for allegedly using a drone to film the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters in Seoul, authorities reported. The individual captured footage of the NIS building and nearby historical sites, breaching restrictions under both national security and cultural heritage laws.

South Korea's National Police Agency revealed that the drone operation occurred in a high-security zone near the NIS headquarters, a vital intelligence location, which breaches multiple protective statutes. As these investigations continue, concerns about drone security also emerge from India, where Border Security Force (BSF) operatives intercepted a Pakistani-manufactured drone in Punjab's Amritsar district.

During a counter-drone effort near the village of Dhanoe Khurd, BSF personnel found a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone of Chinese make. Officials emphasize the importance of vigilant border strategies to prevent drone-assisted smuggling or surveillance. With rising unauthorized drone incidents, both nations have intensified their security protocols to confront these high-tech intrusions.

