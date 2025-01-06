Left Menu

Cross-Border Drone Intrusions Raise Alarms in South Korea and India

Recent incidents in South Korea and India highlight growing security challenges posed by unauthorized drone activity. A Chinese man is under investigation for filming sensitive areas in Seoul, while Indian forces recovered a Pakistani drone near the border. Both nations are enforcing measures to counter the escalating threat.

06-01-2025
Cross-Border Drone Intrusions Raise Alarms in South Korea and India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A Chinese national in his 40s faces prosecution for allegedly using a drone to film the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters in Seoul, authorities reported. The individual captured footage of the NIS building and nearby historical sites, breaching restrictions under both national security and cultural heritage laws.

South Korea's National Police Agency revealed that the drone operation occurred in a high-security zone near the NIS headquarters, a vital intelligence location, which breaches multiple protective statutes. As these investigations continue, concerns about drone security also emerge from India, where Border Security Force (BSF) operatives intercepted a Pakistani-manufactured drone in Punjab's Amritsar district.

During a counter-drone effort near the village of Dhanoe Khurd, BSF personnel found a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone of Chinese make. Officials emphasize the importance of vigilant border strategies to prevent drone-assisted smuggling or surveillance. With rising unauthorized drone incidents, both nations have intensified their security protocols to confront these high-tech intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

