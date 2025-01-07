India and Odisha Strengthen Ties with Diaspora and ASEAN

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has fortified its ties with its global diaspora, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. Over the last decade, the Indian government has rolled out significant initiatives like E-Migrate, MADAD, and the upgraded Pravasi Bima Yojana to support Indian nationals residing overseas. Diplomatic missions globally have adopted a 'people-first' approach to assist the diaspora.

Marking a decade of the Act East Policy, the Indian state of Odisha aims to deepen its economic, commercial, and cultural connections with Southeast Asian nations. Positioned strategically with historical maritime links, Odisha seeks to leverage its vast coastline, well-developed ports, and rich natural resources to attract investors from the ASEAN region. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event will highlight Odisha's leading role in various sectors, presenting it as a hub for mining, marine economy, and the knowledge industry.

Odisha's historic ties with Southeast Asia are celebrated through events like Bali Yatra, reflecting longstanding cultural exchanges. The upcoming PBD convention in Odisha will emphasize these connections and efforts to renew them, including a Ramayana exhibition to show the epic's influence in the region. These events align with India's Purvodaya plan to foster development in eastern states.

The 'Chalo India' campaign launched by PM Modi encourages the diaspora to explore India's rich tourism offerings. Odisha, with its vibrant culture, historic sites, and natural beauty, is poised to capitalize on this opportunity. The PBD celebrations aim to highlight the achievements of the Indian diaspora and their role in fostering Indian culture globally. Exhibitions on technology, history, and diaspora contributions will feature prominently.

The Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in realizing the vision of a developed India, acting as a bridge between their homeland and adopted countries. PBD discussions will explore how the diaspora can aid India's development, growth, and international ties, as well as the opportunities the nation offers to them, the MEA stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)