Odisha: The Emerging Powerhouse in India's Economic Landscape

In a pivotal address during the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored Odisha's central role in India's economic trajectory. Speaking at the Joint Business Session, Jaishankar articulated the concept of a 'double engine' for development, positioning Odisha as a crucial player in India's national progress, according to an official press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Highlighting the Indian diaspora's role as a 'living bridge' to the world, Jaishankar emphasized its significance in India's rise on the global stage. He outlined the economic growth framework, describing Trade, Technology, and Tourism as the '3Ts' crucial to Odisha's future. He urged the state to harness its resources, strategic location, and talent pool.

Jaishankar pointed out Odisha's vast resources, calling for infrastructure, investments, and connectivity to maximize their potential. He emphasized adding value to raw materials and leveraging Odisha's position along the eastern seaboard to boost trade with Southeast Asia. Addressing technology, he cited the state's young population and strong education sector as key to building a tech-driven economy. He called for utilizing local talent to foster technology collaborations.

Tourism was portrayed as a transformative sector for Odisha, critical for job creation and inclusive growth. Jaishankar urged investment in this area to harness the state's cultural and natural wealth. Emphasizing the Modi Government's 'Purvodaya' initiative, he reaffirmed its commitment to revitalizing Eastern India, with Odisha at its core, through practical policy and infrastructure support.

Concluding, Jaishankar highlighted factors affecting business investments, such as ease of doing business and political stability. He praised Odisha's leadership, expressing confidence in its ability to inspire investor faith and optimism for the state's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)