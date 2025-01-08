International Outcry as Pakistan Dissolves PoJK Election Commission

In a significant development, human rights advocate Amjad Ayub Mirza has issued a stern rebuke to Pakistan for its decision to dismantle the Election Commission of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), transferring its powers to the Federal Election Commission. The controversial action, scheduled for January 14, has been labeled by Mirza as a "direct and brazen attack" on the democratic entitlements of PoJK's residents.

Mirza stressed that the abrupt annulment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election officials for PoJK increases the region's susceptibility to heightened political repression. He condemned this as an "infringement on the sovereignty of the occupied territory," warning that it could incite "widespread resistance" manifesting as public demonstrations throughout PoJK. Mirza also criticized the silence of PoJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq regarding this critical issue.

Further allegations were leveled at Haq, whom Mirza accuses of opportunism, dubbing him a "dangerous adventurist." This comes after Haq's controversial remarks on January 5 advocating for a "jihadi culture" in PoJK, raising alarms over growing instability. Mirza lambasted Pakistan's government for orchestrating a counter-revolution against the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), seen by some as a pivotal advocate for the region's populace.

On January 12, a rally organized by the Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference promoting "Accession to Pakistan" is anticipated to draw thousands. Mirza sees this as a state-endorsed attempt to undermine JAAC and sow intimidation. He called for urgent intervention from the United Nations Security Council to affirm the dignity and autonomy of PoJK's people, insisting international action is critical to curb escalating human rights violations.

As tensions escalate, concerns rise about diminishing democratic freedoms under Pakistan's military and political influence in the contested region. Mirza's impassioned appeal for international mediation highlights the ongoing struggle for political self-determination in PoJK, where residents face the dual challenges of occupation and denial of autonomy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)