China faced considerable challenges in 2024, both at home and internationally, pushing Chairman Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party towards a more aggressive global stance. Future relations with the United States, especially as Donald Trump begins his second term, are expected to be turbulent, with significant repercussions for global dynamics.

Since Trump's reelection on November 5, 2024, China has engaged in provocative activities, including cyberattacks on US institutions and imposing sanctions on American businesses. Lyle Morris from the Asia Society Policy Institute foresees a focused Chinese rhetoric alternating between cooperation and aggression, particularly over sensitive issues like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Despite efforts towards military enhancements and diplomatic engagements, China's strategy may continue provoking regional and global unrest. Issues such as increased military incursions, technological advancements, and a shift from the Belt and Road Initiative to new global programs underpin China's approach, causing concern for the international community.

