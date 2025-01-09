Left Menu

China's 2024 Turmoil: A Preview of Sino-US Relations Under Trump's Second Term

Amidst domestic and international challenges in 2024, China, led by Xi Jinping, intensifies its assertiveness, particularly against US interests. As Trump approaches his second term, experts predict heightened Sino-US tensions, focusing on cooperation initiatives and military posturing. With evolving geopolitical strategies, China continues its regional assertiveness and internal clampdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:54 IST
China's 2024 Turmoil: A Preview of Sino-US Relations Under Trump's Second Term
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

China faced considerable challenges in 2024, both at home and internationally, pushing Chairman Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party towards a more aggressive global stance. Future relations with the United States, especially as Donald Trump begins his second term, are expected to be turbulent, with significant repercussions for global dynamics.

Since Trump's reelection on November 5, 2024, China has engaged in provocative activities, including cyberattacks on US institutions and imposing sanctions on American businesses. Lyle Morris from the Asia Society Policy Institute foresees a focused Chinese rhetoric alternating between cooperation and aggression, particularly over sensitive issues like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Despite efforts towards military enhancements and diplomatic engagements, China's strategy may continue provoking regional and global unrest. Issues such as increased military incursions, technological advancements, and a shift from the Belt and Road Initiative to new global programs underpin China's approach, causing concern for the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025