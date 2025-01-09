Israel's Envoy Criticizes Ireland for Supporting ICJ Case
Kobbi Shoshani, Israel's Counsel General to Midwest India, critiques Ireland for joining a case against Israel at the ICJ. He questions the intent of countries supporting the case, emphasizing security in the Middle East. Israel counters the genocide accusation by South Africa.
In a critical response, Kobbi Shoshani, Israel's Counsel General to Midwest India, expressed disappointment over Ireland's decision to back South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case against Israel, describing it as an act of 'naivety.'
Shoshani challenged the motives, questioning the message being sent to the global community and the impact on security and peace in the Middle East. He highlighted support from US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, reaffirming Israel's stance.
The ICJ confirmed on Monday that Ireland joined a group of nations, including Nicaragua, Colombia, and Mexico, seeking to intervene in the case that accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip—a charge Israel vehemently denies.
