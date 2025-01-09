Pakistani Passport Plummets in Global Ranking Amid Limited Travel Access

Pakistani nationals face increasing travel restrictions as the country's passport drops to the 103rd position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, The News International reveals. Previously ranked 104th, this year's modest improvement still underscores significant challenges in visa-free access, aligning Pakistan with countries like Yemen.

The comparison puts Pakistan in stark contrast with top-ranking nations such as Singapore, whose citizens enjoy visa-free entry to 195 destinations. Meanwhile, Japan and several European countries stand at a strong third position, offering access to 192 countries. Finland and South Korea saw minor declines in rankings.

With nations like Somalia, Nepal, and Bangladesh just edging above Pakistan, this reflects not only on Pakistan's global mobility challenges but also on broader diplomatic relationships. Such rankings highlight the difficulties Pakistani citizens face in accessing international opportunities and underscore the growing global mobility gap. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)