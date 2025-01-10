Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Highlights Diaspora's Role in India's Vision for 2047

Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, has articulated the critical role the Indian diaspora plays in the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He emphasized that the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award stands not only as a testament to their achievements but also as a reminder to stay linked with their ancestral lands.

A significant highlight of his comments was the announcement that President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award upon him, along with 27 others, acknowledging individuals from diverse fields such as technology, business, art, and culture. The Odisha-born leader stressed that this recognition is a call for diaspora members to contribute actively to India's growth saga.

In an interaction with ANI, Kumar stressed the growing influence of Indians on the global stage, encouraging them to leverage their positions abroad to foster a stronger India. He noted that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, taking place in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Odisha government, serves as a pivotal event fostering connections among the diaspora while aligning with the theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)