China's Floating Arsenal: New Barges Signal Strategic Shift Towards Taiwan

China is reportedly constructing specialized barges in Guangzhou that could significantly enhance military operations against Taiwan. These vessels feature long road bridges for unloading tanks and equipment, potentially changing strategic dynamics and bypassing Taiwan's key defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:23 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China is allegedly advancing its military capabilities by constructing a fleet of specialised barges, designed for the effective deployment of tanks and military equipment, raising concerns over a possible invasion of Taiwan. Reports from Taiwan News indicate construction is underway at Guangzhou Shipyard International's facilities on Longxue Island.

According to Naval News, these barges are equipped with extended road bridges that stretch up to 120 meters, enabling them to access coastal roads and hard surfaces beyond beaches. Their platforms at the aft permit docking and unloading operations, drawing analogies to the Allies' Normandy landing craft from World War II.

Defence analyst Damien Symon suggests these barges are crafted to operate with dual-purpose civilian ferries for potential military invasions of Taiwan. By deploying this fleet, China could mobilize forces at previously inaccessible locations, fundamentally altering Taiwan's defensive strategies.

This development allows China to circumvent relying on Taiwan's ports, potentially sailing its operations closer across the strait. The Taiwan-China geopolitical conflict persists, centered around Taiwan's contested sovereignty. While Taiwan functions as an autonomous entity, China views it as a breakaway province, adhering to a 'One China' policy.

The historical roots of the conflict trace back to the mid-20th century when Taiwan became a refuge for the Republic of China's government post-Communist takeover of the mainland. Beijing's goal remains reunification, exerting diplomatic and military pressure to isolate Taiwan, which, bolstered by domestic support, remains determined to maintain its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

