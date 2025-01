Islamabad Court Dismisses Bushra Bibi's Bail Pleas Amid Legal Battles

An Islamabad court on Monday turned down three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, as reported by ARY News. The legal proceedings, overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka, involved Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry. Bushra Bibi's counsel sought exemption during the session.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar noted that bail bonds had been filed, but the judge clarified that they were yet to be submitted. Advocate Chaudhry explained Bushra Bibi's required presence at Adiala Jail for a verdict in a significant financial case. Citing non-compliance with court directives, the judge rejected the interim bail applications.

Bushra Bibi had previously secured interim bail in Rawalpindi's Anti-Terrorism Court until January 13, across 32 cases, involving May 9 violence incidents, as confirmed by her lawyer. Her court attendance for these matters ensured her temporary legal relief until mid-January. Her protective bail was also extended by Peshawar High Court, with further exemptions from court appearances granted, amid her diverse ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)