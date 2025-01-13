Left Menu

East Turkistan Government in Exile Condemns Deportation of Uyghur Refugees

The East Turkistan Government in Exile has condemned plans by Thailand and Turkiye to deport Uyghur asylum seekers to China, citing violations of international law and complicity in genocide. The group urges global action to protect Uyghur refugees, warning that inaction emboldens China's oppressive policies against the ethnic minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:34 IST
Logo of the East Turkistan Government in Exile (Photo/ X@ETExileGov). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, the East Turkistan Government in Exile has sharply criticized Thailand and Turkiye over alleged plans to repatriate Uyghur asylum seekers and refugees to China. According to the government-in-exile, such actions amount to a blatant breach of international law and make both nations complicit in the ongoing genocide against the Uyghur ethnic group.

For the past 13 years, 48 Uyghur asylum seekers have reportedly been held in inhumane conditions in Thailand, with credible sources suggesting their looming deportation to China. In a similar vein, Turkiye, historically a refuge for Uyghurs escaping genocide, has detained several Uyghur refugees and is allegedly threatening their deportation, exposing them to grave risks.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile has called on the United Nations, along with countries like the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Japan, to immediately intervene. The group argues that Uyghurs would face severe persecution if returned to China, citing imprisonment, torture, and forced labor. The situation underscores the urgent need for international unity to safeguard refugee rights and uphold human dignity in the face of reported genocidal actions by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

