In a recent development, the East Turkistan Government in Exile has sharply criticized Thailand and Turkiye over alleged plans to repatriate Uyghur asylum seekers and refugees to China. According to the government-in-exile, such actions amount to a blatant breach of international law and make both nations complicit in the ongoing genocide against the Uyghur ethnic group.

For the past 13 years, 48 Uyghur asylum seekers have reportedly been held in inhumane conditions in Thailand, with credible sources suggesting their looming deportation to China. In a similar vein, Turkiye, historically a refuge for Uyghurs escaping genocide, has detained several Uyghur refugees and is allegedly threatening their deportation, exposing them to grave risks.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile has called on the United Nations, along with countries like the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Japan, to immediately intervene. The group argues that Uyghurs would face severe persecution if returned to China, citing imprisonment, torture, and forced labor. The situation underscores the urgent need for international unity to safeguard refugee rights and uphold human dignity in the face of reported genocidal actions by China.

