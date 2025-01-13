UAE's Solidarity with Lebanon: A Legacy of Compassion and Aid

The 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign has showcased a profound humanitarian spirit intrinsic to the United Arab Emirates. This massive response, emphasized by Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlights the country's commitment to aiding global communities in distress.

Supported by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the campaign amassed AED190 million and 6,000 tonnes of relief supplies for Lebanon, continuing the legacy of the late founder, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His vision of helping those in need is evident in the extensive community involvement and leadership within the UAE.

Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan ensured effective delivery of aid through partnerships with leading global organizations like UNICEF and the World Health Organisation. A network of 23 Emirati humanitarian bodies played vital roles, enhancing the UAE's stature in international humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)