UAE and Uruguay Forge Path Towards Clean Energy Cooperation
The UAE and Uruguay have inked a Memorandum of Cooperation focusing on clean and renewable energy, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025. This partnership aims to foster knowledge exchange, high-level discussions, and workshops, enhancing energy mix diversification and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a significant development at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has entered into a Memorandum of Cooperation with Uruguay's Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining. The pact was signed by Nawal Al Hanaee, Director of the Future Energy Department at MoEI, and Christian Nieves Lauz, Uruguay's National Energy Director.
The agreement is set to pave the way for shared knowledge and expertise, facilitating high-level discussions and workshops in energy fields. Al Hanaee highlighted that such alliances are crucial for advancing towards a cleaner and renewable energy future, by diversifying energy resources and promoting environmental sustainability.
This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to developing strategic relationships that could benefit sectors like clean energy and climate action. The memorandum provides a collaborative framework supporting the efforts of both countries in transitioning to clean energy solutions and enhancing growth opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
