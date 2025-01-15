Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Strategic Shift: Green Energy and Sustainable Future

At the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, Kazakhstan's President highlighted global challenges such as biodiversity loss, climate change, and food insecurity. Kazakhstan plans to address these through digitalization, AI, infrastructure, and green energy investments. He emphasized resilience, equity, sustainability, and international cooperation as key to a new development paradigm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:53 IST
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit (Image Credit: X/@aqorda_press). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, focusing on global issues including biodiversity loss, climate change, desertification, and water scarcity, as reported by The Astana Times.

He emphasized that geopolitical tensions and disrupted supply chains are contributing to a negative macroeconomic outlook, with the World Bank predicting the weakest global economic growth in three decades. Kazakhstan seeks to counter this by investing in digitalization, artificial intelligence, large infrastructure projects, and nuclear energy, with major energy firms pledging 43 gigawatts of green energy projects.

Highlighting Kazakhstan's commitment to a diversified supply of critical raw materials, Tokayev discussed the nation's first nuclear power project as a step towards sustainable energy development. He stressed the importance of enhanced Eurasian connectivity through transport routes and climate adaptation strategies to tackle Central Asia's vulnerability to global warming.

He underlined a new development paradigm emphasizing green financing, increased international cooperation on technology transfer, and linking climate priorities with economic growth and AI. Kazakhstan remains committed to promoting sustainable agriculture to ensure food security, amidst global challenges and opportunities in sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

