Defiant Xie Yang: Symbol of China's Free Speech Battle

Chinese rights lawyer Xie Yang has been detained for three years without trial, accused of subversion for supporting a dissident teacher and mocking President Xi Jinping. Facing harsh detention and alleged torture, Xie remains defiant, refusing to succumb to government pressure despite repeated extensions of his pretrial detention.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese rights lawyer Xie Yang, detained for three years without trial, remains resolute against governmental pressure, according to reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA). Arrested in December 2021, Xie was charged with 'subversion' after supporting a teacher detained in a psychiatric hospital for government criticism. The teacher had condemned the expulsion of a Shanghai journalism professor who urged students to question official narratives regarding the Nanjing Massacre, an action that, along with Xie's social media post mocking President Xi Jinping, led to his legal troubles.

Xie's prolonged incarceration at Changsha No1 Detention Center has seen his pretrial detention extended ten times. His wife, Chen Guiqiu, residing in the U.S., confirmed this continuation during a recent interview, further stating that human rights groups have criticized Xie's detention as reflecting a broader trend of arbitrary detention and maltreatment. Reports indicate Xie has been subjected to unlawful detention, enforced disappearance, and alleged torture during his imprisonment.

Undeterred by the severe hardships faced, Xie, in a New Year's message dated January 1, 2025, expressed his resolve to oppose the authorities, even at the cost of his life. His legal team argues that the authorities have consistently violated correct legal protocols in handling his case. Despite the latest extension of his pretrial detention until at least February 28, Xie's determination epitomizes the fight for free speech, as he seeks to prove that he will not be coerced into a false confession. His case has emerged as a potent symbol of the Chinese government's suppression of dissent and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

