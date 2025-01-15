Bangladesh Pursues Justice: Global Effort to Recover Stolen Funds
Bangladesh is stepping up its efforts to recover billions of dollars in stolen funds by collaborating with international partners. The head of the country's interim government, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, expressed a firm commitment to returning embezzled assets to the people of Bangladesh.
Yunus emphasized the need for thorough investigations into assets connected to the previous administration, particularly those linked to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He called for the return of any embezzled funds, insisting they belong to the country's citizens.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Yunus highlighted the resignation of UK Treasury Minister Tulip Siddiq. He suggested Siddiq, the niece of Sheikh Hasina, might not have fully understood the origins of certain assets she benefited from in London. Yunus urged her to seek forgiveness from the Bangladeshi people.
The Chief Adviser also stated that the interim government is engaging with international law enforcement to dismantle financial crime networks. He called on the UK and other allies to support Bangladesh in its pursuit of justice, stressing the detrimental impact of corruption on the nation's progress.
Yunus referenced the $5 billion misappropriation tied to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant as an example of the previous government's corruption, highlighting its significant financial toll on Bangladesh.
