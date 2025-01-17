US Expands Diplomatic Presence with New Consulate in Bengaluru

The United States has extended its diplomatic footprint in India with the inauguration of a new consulate in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the growing bilateral ties between the two nations. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti underscored this development as an expansion of existing relations rather than the initiation of a new presence.

During the ceremony, Garcetti highlighted that the establishment of the consulate was a fulfillment of commitments made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington. He credited India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the idea, which aims to bolster diplomatic connectivity.

The new consulate promises to enhance collaboration in commerce, technology, education, and cultural exchanges. While visa services are not yet operational, Garcetti assured they are forthcoming. He reflected fondly on his historical ties to India, expressing optimism about the evolving partnership between the world's two largest democracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)