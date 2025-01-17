Left Menu

US Expands Diplomatic Presence with New Consulate in Bengaluru

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, inaugurated the US Consulate in Bengaluru, highlighting the deepening relations between the US and India. The new office marks a significant expansion of diplomatic ties, emphasizing collaboration in technology, culture, and education. Garcetti reminisced about his longstanding connection with India.

The United States has extended its diplomatic footprint in India with the inauguration of a new consulate in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the growing bilateral ties between the two nations. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti underscored this development as an expansion of existing relations rather than the initiation of a new presence.

During the ceremony, Garcetti highlighted that the establishment of the consulate was a fulfillment of commitments made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington. He credited India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the idea, which aims to bolster diplomatic connectivity.

The new consulate promises to enhance collaboration in commerce, technology, education, and cultural exchanges. While visa services are not yet operational, Garcetti assured they are forthcoming. He reflected fondly on his historical ties to India, expressing optimism about the evolving partnership between the world's two largest democracies.

