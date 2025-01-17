HRCP Condemns 'Draconian' Protest Law, Highlights Human Rights Concerns

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has issued a strong condemnation of the recently enacted Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, denouncing it as a 'draconian' measure that significantly undermines fundamental freedoms in the country.

HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique asserted that the legislation contravenes Articles 8 and 16 of Pakistan's Constitution and breaches international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Legal expert Asfand Yar Warraich highlighted the law's severe restrictions on peaceful assembly, noting its requirement for protests to occur in designated distant areas and its stringent permission prerequisites.

The Board also criticized the severe penalties for 'unlawful' assemblies and the vagueness of guidelines on the use of force. Civil society has accused the government of applying double standards, allowing violent far-right demonstrations while suppressing peaceful protests. The country's human rights record remains blemished with ongoing issues such as restrictions on freedom of expression, blasphemy laws targeting minorities, and gender-based violence.

