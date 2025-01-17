DHS Revamps Visa Programs Amid Trump's Ongoing H-1B Debates

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is gearing up to implement sweeping changes to the H-1B and H-2 visa programs just days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Set to take effect on January 17, these rules are designed to modernize processes, add flexibility, and bolster oversight.

The H-1B visa program, intended for employing foreign workers in specialized fields, will see enhancements aimed at improving retention of skilled talent. The changes will also slightly impact other visa classifications such as H-2, H-3, F-1, and L-1, broadening the regulations' scope.

Meanwhile, the H-2 program, which covers temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, will feature strengthened worker protections and penalties for companies violating labor laws. In the backdrop, Trump has alternated between supporting the program and expressing concerns over its misuse. Recent controversies within his circle highlight contrasting views on the future of skilled worker visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)