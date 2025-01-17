PTI Leaders Condemn Imran Khan's Conviction as Politically Motivated

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fiercely criticized the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. They assert that the ruling in the Al Qadir Trust case is politically motivated and have pledged to appeal to higher courts, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Speaking to the press, Omar Ayub, an Opposition leader in the National Assembly, described the conviction as a 'dark day' for Pakistan's judiciary. He questioned the alleged link between the funds involved and the PTI leadership, pointing out that the Supreme Court, not the former Prime Minister or his wife, received the funds.

Shibli Faraz, a senior PTI leader, reiterated that neither Imran Khan nor his wife benefited from the alleged transactions. He condemned the indictment of the couple, who founded Al-Qadir University, as an injustice, highlighting systemic flaws where 'those who looted the country walk free' while sincere leaders face imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)