Left Menu

PTI Leaders Condemn Imran Khan's Conviction as Politically Motivated

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have strongly condemned the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in the Al Qadir Trust case, labeling it as politically motivated. They vowed to challenge the ruling in higher courts, suggesting the charges undermine PTI's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:20 IST
PTI Leaders Condemn Imran Khan's Conviction as Politically Motivated
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fiercely criticized the conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. They assert that the ruling in the Al Qadir Trust case is politically motivated and have pledged to appeal to higher courts, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Speaking to the press, Omar Ayub, an Opposition leader in the National Assembly, described the conviction as a 'dark day' for Pakistan's judiciary. He questioned the alleged link between the funds involved and the PTI leadership, pointing out that the Supreme Court, not the former Prime Minister or his wife, received the funds.

Shibli Faraz, a senior PTI leader, reiterated that neither Imran Khan nor his wife benefited from the alleged transactions. He condemned the indictment of the couple, who founded Al-Qadir University, as an injustice, highlighting systemic flaws where 'those who looted the country walk free' while sincere leaders face imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI evolution in academic libraries: A critical assessment framework for the digital age

The future of household robotics is here and it’s affordable

Revolutionary AI tool identifies ideal candidates for clinical trials

Trustworthy vs reliable AI: How labels shape our confidence in automotive technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025