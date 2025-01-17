India Strives for Stronger Ties and Crime-Free Borders with Bangladesh

In a continued effort to reinforce diplomatic relations, India is pursuing a positive trajectory in its ties with Bangladesh, as affirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. The ministry expressed a desire to ensure that bilateral relations are fruitful for citizens on both sides.

Amid recent diplomatic exchanges, including the summoning of the Bangladeshi envoy, India reiterated its goal of maintaining a crime-free border with Bangladesh. The emphasis was placed on cooperation and mutual benefit in addressing security challenges such as smuggling and trafficking.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored India's unwavering support for a stable and inclusive Bangladesh during his visit last December. He engaged in dialogues with Bangladeshi officials to stress the necessity of mutual trust and respect, particularly with regard to implementing border security measures.

New Delhi's firm stance was evident in its clear communication to Bangladesh regarding border fencing as a security imperative. Measures such as barbed wire installation and technological enhancements have been prioritized for effective border management.

The recent diplomatic interactions reflect ongoing concerns over border safety and underscore India's dedication to nurturing a cooperative and peaceful relationship with Bangladesh, striving to uphold all existing protocols and agreements.

