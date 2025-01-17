Left Menu

India Strives for Stronger Ties and Crime-Free Borders with Bangladesh

India is committed to fostering a positive relationship with Bangladesh focusing on building a crime-free border. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of cooperation between the nations, reiterating India's support for a secure, collaborative approach to mutual concerns in bilateral engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:59 IST
India Strives for Stronger Ties and Crime-Free Borders with Bangladesh
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a continued effort to reinforce diplomatic relations, India is pursuing a positive trajectory in its ties with Bangladesh, as affirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. The ministry expressed a desire to ensure that bilateral relations are fruitful for citizens on both sides.

Amid recent diplomatic exchanges, including the summoning of the Bangladeshi envoy, India reiterated its goal of maintaining a crime-free border with Bangladesh. The emphasis was placed on cooperation and mutual benefit in addressing security challenges such as smuggling and trafficking.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored India's unwavering support for a stable and inclusive Bangladesh during his visit last December. He engaged in dialogues with Bangladeshi officials to stress the necessity of mutual trust and respect, particularly with regard to implementing border security measures.

New Delhi's firm stance was evident in its clear communication to Bangladesh regarding border fencing as a security imperative. Measures such as barbed wire installation and technological enhancements have been prioritized for effective border management.

The recent diplomatic interactions reflect ongoing concerns over border safety and underscore India's dedication to nurturing a cooperative and peaceful relationship with Bangladesh, striving to uphold all existing protocols and agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025