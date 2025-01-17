US Expands Diplomatic Footprint in Bengaluru with New Consulate Site

The United States and Indian governments marked a significant milestone today with the dedication of a new US consulate site in Bengaluru, as declared in an official statement by the US Embassy. In a ceremony, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, revealed the plans for the consulate, set to become the fifth US diplomatic mission in India.

This new consulate aims to strengthen over three decades of US governmental presence in Bengaluru by enhancing diplomatic engagements in economic and political arenas, fostering public diplomacy and person-to-person connections, and boosting US and Foreign Commercial Service capabilities. While consular services will still be managed through the US Consulate in Chennai and other posts across India, Garcetti, Jaishankar, and the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling the promise made by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's 2023 state visit to Washington, DC.

Expanding the US presence in Bengaluru is set to enrich long-standing ties between the United States and Karnataka, leveraging the strategic partnership in the region. According to the statement, Karnataka hosts approximately 700 US companies and thousands of US citizens, fostering economic growth in both countries. The region is also a hub for burgeoning space collaboration, evidenced by upcoming NASA-ISRO satellite launches and a mission to deploy NASA-trained Indian astronauts to the International Space Station.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Garcetti highlighted the unparalleled connection between Karnataka and the US, emphasizing innovation across sectors like semiconductors and space that mirrors Silicon Valley. He expressed pride in the new consulate and the enhanced collaboration it symbolizes between Americans and the people of Karnataka. Minister Jaishankar echoed this optimism, envisioning an ever-closer US-India future with Bengaluru playing a crucial role.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar remarked on the deep-rooted bonds between the US and India, particularly within Karnataka, a pivotal force behind India's growth and innovation. Bengaluru's ties with US cities like San Francisco and Cleveland further amplify its strategic links with American technology, defense, and aerospace industries.

The history of the US presence in Bengaluru dates back to 1993 when a Commercial Service post was first set up in the city. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)