Left Menu

UAE and France Strengthen Ties in Global Fight Against Financial Crimes

A UAE delegation visited Paris to enhance cooperation with France in combating financial crimes. The mission highlighted the UAE's strategic goals and its commitment to international partnerships. Discussions with French counterparts focused on strengthening collaboration to address shared financial security challenges, reflecting mutual dedication to global economic security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:16 IST
UAE and France Strengthen Ties in Global Fight Against Financial Crimes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris, France (ANI/WAM) – A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), recently visited Paris. The aim was to bolster cooperation between the UAE and France in tackling financial and organized crimes, and to present the UAE's National Strategy 2024-2027. This strategy underscores the UAE's ongoing efforts to enhance international partnerships and share expertise in combating financial crimes.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat and Vice Chairman of NAMLCFTC, stressed the necessity of international collaboration, highlighting the UAE and France's status as key trade partners. "This visit is part of our commitment to fostering global cooperation and exchanging expertise," AlZaabi noted. Discussions revolved around deepening collaborations with various French ministries and institutions, particularly in tackling global organized crime, drug trafficking, and other shared risks.

Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, praised the close bilateral relations, describing the visit as a milestone in enhancing the enduring strategic partnership between the nations. He emphasized the UAE's active role in addressing financial crimes and the commitment to best international AML/CFT practices, balanced with economic growth. The delegation also included representatives from several UAE institutions, reflecting a multifaceted approach to strengthening UAE-France ties in financial crime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025