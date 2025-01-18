UAE and France Strengthen Ties in Global Fight Against Financial Crimes

Paris, France (ANI/WAM) – A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), recently visited Paris. The aim was to bolster cooperation between the UAE and France in tackling financial and organized crimes, and to present the UAE's National Strategy 2024-2027. This strategy underscores the UAE's ongoing efforts to enhance international partnerships and share expertise in combating financial crimes.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat and Vice Chairman of NAMLCFTC, stressed the necessity of international collaboration, highlighting the UAE and France's status as key trade partners. "This visit is part of our commitment to fostering global cooperation and exchanging expertise," AlZaabi noted. Discussions revolved around deepening collaborations with various French ministries and institutions, particularly in tackling global organized crime, drug trafficking, and other shared risks.

Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, praised the close bilateral relations, describing the visit as a milestone in enhancing the enduring strategic partnership between the nations. He emphasized the UAE's active role in addressing financial crimes and the commitment to best international AML/CFT practices, balanced with economic growth. The delegation also included representatives from several UAE institutions, reflecting a multifaceted approach to strengthening UAE-France ties in financial crime prevention.

