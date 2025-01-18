Israel and Palestine Exchange Prisoners Amid Ceasefire

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry revealed on Saturday that Israel has agreed to release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners. This exchange is part of a deal to free 33 Israeli hostages, reflecting a significant step in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This prisoner exchange is part of the larger Gaza ceasefire agreement, which marks a pivotal moment in attempts to deescalate tensions in the region. Officials confirmed that the ceasefire is set to begin at 0630 GMT on Sunday.

The initial phase of the ceasefire is scheduled to last for 42 days. During this period, the release of the prisoners will be closely monitored by international observers, aiming to foster stability and build trust amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

