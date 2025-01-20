Trump Hails Inaugration Eve as Nation's Historic Resurgence

In Washington DC, on the evening before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump engaged an electrified audience at the National Building Museum with gratitude. He hailed the day as marking a pivotal moment in their nation's rebirth, and the commencement of returning America to greatness.

Trump acknowledged his supporters, stressing the significance of their collective journey to this juncture. He voiced appreciation for overcoming challenges and highlighted, "Our journey has not been an easy one, but here we are, bonded and resolute for our nation."

Emphasizing the day's historical importance, Trump declared the threshold of a new political era, characterized by a diverse coalition of dedicated patriots. He underscored the group's achievements across various demographics, heralding a significant political shift poised to influence America's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)