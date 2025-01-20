Left Menu

Trump Hails Historic Moment on Eve of Second Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump celebrated with supporters at a candlelight dinner in Washington DC ahead of his second inauguration, praising their perseverance in overcoming challenges. He emphasized the importance of forming a diverse coalition, defining the moment as a turning point set to impact America for generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:48 IST
Trump Hails Historic Moment on Eve of Second Inauguration
US President-elect Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed gratitude towards supporters at a candlelight dinner held at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, stating it marked the day they saved the nation and began the journey to make America great again. The evening was shared with friends and supporters ahead of Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, having previously served as the 45th president.

Addressing the gathering, Trump acknowledged the hard-earned victory, characterizing their journey as fraught with obstacles. Despite numerous challenges, he noted their collective success, describing the event as one of the most crucial in American history. Trump remarked on the extraordinary nature of the crowd, commending their unwavering support and generosity.

Trump highlighted the formation of a broad coalition of supporters, which included African Americans, Hispanic Americans, youth, and women. He stressed that the unprecedented political shift would lead America for generations, setting records across various demographic groups. Trump's swearing-in, scheduled for Monday at the US Capitol, marks another chapter in an ongoing political realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025