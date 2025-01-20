Trump Hails Historic Moment on Eve of Second Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed gratitude towards supporters at a candlelight dinner held at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, stating it marked the day they saved the nation and began the journey to make America great again. The evening was shared with friends and supporters ahead of Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President, having previously served as the 45th president.

Addressing the gathering, Trump acknowledged the hard-earned victory, characterizing their journey as fraught with obstacles. Despite numerous challenges, he noted their collective success, describing the event as one of the most crucial in American history. Trump remarked on the extraordinary nature of the crowd, commending their unwavering support and generosity.

Trump highlighted the formation of a broad coalition of supporters, which included African Americans, Hispanic Americans, youth, and women. He stressed that the unprecedented political shift would lead America for generations, setting records across various demographic groups. Trump's swearing-in, scheduled for Monday at the US Capitol, marks another chapter in an ongoing political realignment.

