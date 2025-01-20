Trump's Inauguration: A Day of Tradition and Ceremony

As preparations reach their final stages, President-Elect Donald Trump is poised for a grand swearing-in ceremony on Monday, marking his official ascent to the highest office in the United States. The day commences with Trump's attendance at a service at St John's Church.

Following the service, Trump will proceed to the Blair House, The President's Guest House. There, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to formally receive Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and Trump.

The day's proceedings will see Vice President-Elect JD Vance taking his oath before Trump is ceremonially sworn in. Trump's inaugural address will follow, succeeding the formal farewell of Biden and Harris, with subsequent ceremonies held in the US Capitol's Senate Chamber.

The traditional signing ceremony, a pivotal inaugural gesture since Ronald Reagan's time, will see Trump endorse nominations and executive orders in the presence of aides and legislators. Celebrations will ensue with a Capitol Hill parade and inaugural balls, concluding at the White House.

