Left Menu

Trump's Inauguration: A Day of Tradition and Ceremony

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the President of the United States in a grand ceremony. After the swearing-in, he will lead a procession to various traditional events including the signing ceremony, luncheon, and inaugural balls, marking the start of his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:54 IST
Trump's Inauguration: A Day of Tradition and Ceremony
US President-Elect Donald Trump with wife Melania (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As preparations reach their final stages, President-Elect Donald Trump is poised for a grand swearing-in ceremony on Monday, marking his official ascent to the highest office in the United States. The day commences with Trump's attendance at a service at St John's Church.

Following the service, Trump will proceed to the Blair House, The President's Guest House. There, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to formally receive Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and Trump.

The day's proceedings will see Vice President-Elect JD Vance taking his oath before Trump is ceremonially sworn in. Trump's inaugural address will follow, succeeding the formal farewell of Biden and Harris, with subsequent ceremonies held in the US Capitol's Senate Chamber.

The traditional signing ceremony, a pivotal inaugural gesture since Ronald Reagan's time, will see Trump endorse nominations and executive orders in the presence of aides and legislators. Celebrations will ensue with a Capitol Hill parade and inaugural balls, concluding at the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025