Hindu Americans Rally Behind Trump: Unprecedented Support Expected in 2024

Utsav Sanduja, founder of Hindus for America First PAC, noted a significant rise in support for Donald Trump among Indian Americans, from 22% in 2020 to 31% in 2024. During a Hindu Gala, Sanduja emphasized unity across diverse communities backing Trump and highlighted concerns for Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:29 IST
Founder and chairman of Hindus for America First PAC, Utsav Sanduja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Utsav Sanduja, the founder and chairman of Hindus for America First PAC, highlighted the growing support for US President-elect Donald Trump from the Indian American community, which surged from 22% in 2020 to 31% leading up to 2024. Sanduja discussed these developments at the Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala hosted by the American Hindu Coalition on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Sanduja detailed the engagement of Hindus for America First PAC, revealing their active presence across all seven battleground states during Trump's presidential campaign. He praised Trump for his attention to issues concerning Hindus in Bangladesh, expressing hope for tangible action.

Sanduja emphasized the unity of diverse groups backing Trump, noting a collective concern for societal welfare and suggesting Trump's presidency promises a hopeful future. The Hindu Gala, held at The Mayflower Hotel, also witnessed substantial support from the Latino community, symbolizing a broader coalition of cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

