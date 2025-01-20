Left Menu

Polyclinic Denies Counterfeit Vaccine Claims Amid Travel Vaccination Controversy

Polyclinic's International Vaccination Centre is under scrutiny for alleged counterfeit vaccine administration. However, the hospital clarifies it doesn't procure vaccines, placing responsibility on the open market. The federal drug inspector's report highlights counterfeit sales, as health authorities face challenges in ensuring vaccine authenticity and accountability.

Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Allegations have surfaced about counterfeit vaccines being administered to travelers at Polyclinic's International Vaccination Centre (IVC), provoking public concern and a strong response from the facility. According to a spokesperson, the hospital does not obtain vaccines for travelers but rather administers those purchased by individuals from the open market.

On a daily basis, approximately 70 to 80 individuals seeking international travel vaccination cards visit the IVC. The spokesperson emphasized that the center merely administers vaccines brought in by travelers and categorically rejected claims of counterfeit vaccinations, arguing that it removes and affixes vaccine stickers to the vaccination cards.

Concerns over counterfeit vaccines were intensified by reports from federal drug inspectors about their sale in the open market, particularly targeting travelers to Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of National Health Services acknowledged the complexity of oversight, pointing to overlapping regulatory responsibilities between Drap, drug inspectors, and Polyclinic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

