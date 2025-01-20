Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif Prioritizes National Interest in Talks with PTI

Nawaz Sharif, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, emphasized the importance of national unity and the national interest during discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about ongoing negotiations with PTI. The meeting reviewed economic progress and political tensions, highlighting PTI's demands, including judicial commission formations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:21 IST
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File Images). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has strongly emphasized the importance of keeping national interest at the forefront during discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). As reported by The Express Tribune, Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on various critical issues, including the pressing political and economic situations within the country.

The meeting, attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and held in Jati Umra, lasted for two crucial hours. Nawaz Sharif underscored the imperative of national unity at this juncture. According to a statement released by PML-N, the government's efforts to tackle Pakistan's economic challenges have shown positive results, with inflation reportedly on the decline, leading to optimism among the leadership.

During the discussions, the demands brought forth by PTI in the latest round of negotiations were considered, including the formation of judicial commissions and relief for political prisoners. Although negotiations began in December, vital issues remain unresolved, such as establishing a judicial commission and addressing the detention of PTI members involved in political disputes, as attended by both government and opposition representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

