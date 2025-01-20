Left Menu

Israel Celebrates Hostage Release Amid Hopeful Ceasefire With Hamas

Israel sees a ceasefire with Hamas as a hopeful step to recover hostages taken during an invasion. The first phase has seen the release of three women. Israel remains optimistic about securing the return of 94 hostages, while the ceasefire aims to reduce Hamas' hold on Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:57 IST
Orli Weitzman, Consul General of Israel to South India, speaks on the emotional return of the first hostages released under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, the Consul General of Israel to South India, Orli Weitzman, asserted the importance of Israel's recent ceasefire agreement with Hamas as pivotal in efforts to secure the release of hostages held since the October 7 invasion. Speaking at a Bengaluru event, Weitzman detailed the grim reality that led to over 200 hostages, describing the invasion as marked by severe violence and suffering.

The first phase of the hostage release has already seen three women return after an arduous 471 days, offering a glimmer of hope and relief in Israel. Weitzman expressed joy at their homecoming, underscoring the nation's emotional response, with her statement that 'there is not a dry eye left in Israel seeing these images.'

The ceasefire represents potential for progress, with Weitzman hopeful about securing the remaining 94 hostages' release. She also highlighted the broader implications for peace in Gaza, stressing the need to end Hamas' influence to grant Palestinians a brighter future. This initial phase of the ceasefire faced delays, while Israel remains vigilant regarding any potential breaches.

