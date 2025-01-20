JD Vance Sworn In as 50th Vice President; Trump to Retake Presidency

JD Vance took the oath of office as the 50th Vice President of the United States on Monday at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. Accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and daughter, Vance, at age 40, becomes the third youngest Vice President in U.S. history.

The oath was administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts. Concurrently, Donald Trump is slated to be sworn in as the 47th President, utilizing the same Bible as Abraham Lincoln for the ceremony, CNN reports.

The event featured Tenor Christopher Macchio performing "Oh, America." Trump arrived with outgoing President Joe Biden after a pre-inauguration tea at the White House, where Biden greeted him with "Welcome Home" and left a letter for Trump in the Oval Office, CNN reported.

Following the swearing-in, President Trump will engage in a signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition dating back to Ronald Reagan in 1981. The ceremony involves signing nominations and proclamations, marking one of his first official acts as president.

A luncheon and troop review are to follow before Trump joins the inaugural parade. He will later attend a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre. The day concludes with the Liberty Ball's first dance, and participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Stations Ball, ahead of his return to the White House.

Earlier, on January 6, Trump's election victory was certified without any objections from lawmakers, securing 312 electoral votes against Harris's 226. This certification fulfills the final step in the election process, confirming Trump's return to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)