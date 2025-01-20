Left Menu

The Dawn of a New Era: Trump's Return to the White House

Donald Trump, sworn in as the 47th US President, declared the onset of America's golden age, marking the nation's 'Liberation Day'. He emphasized a renewed vision for national success and vowed to create a proud, prosperous, and free America, while recalling a past assassination attempt that he survived.

Updated: 20-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:14 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X@realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
Reaffirming his commitment to 'Make America Great Again', Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, proclaiming the start of the country's golden age and designating the day as 'Liberation Day'. He recounted how he survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, attributing his survival to divine intervention.

"The Golden age of America begins right now," Trump stated following his oath of office. He expressed confidence that under his leadership, America would have opportunities like never before, emphasizing his goal of making the nation greater, stronger, and more exceptional.

Trump vowed that the United States would regain global respect and prosperity, declaring, "We will be the envy of every nation." He pledged to put America first, reclaim sovereignty, and ensure justice. He promised to end the misuse of government power, highlighting the creation of a proud, prosperous, and free nation as his top priority.

Addressing the assassination attempt, Trump said, "Those opposing our cause tried to take my life. An assassin's bullet grazed my ear, yet I believe God spared me to make America great again." The 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. saw US Chief Justice John Roberts administer Trump's oath of office.

Trump's cabinet nominees, including Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, participated in the ceremony. Dignitaries such as former Presidents, First Ladies, and major tech leaders attended, including the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai. Trump's family was present to witness the historic event.

