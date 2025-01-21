Left Menu

President Trump Issues Pardons Post-Inauguration for Capitol Breach Convicts

Just hours into his presidency, Donald Trump granted pardons and commutations to individuals connected to the January 6 Capitol events. Fourteen extremists saw their sentences commuted, while around 1,500 others received full pardons, as Trump announced significant post-inauguration clemency actions, stirring political and public discourse.

US President Donald Trump (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

In a sweeping move just hours after taking the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced Monday the granting of pardons and commutations related to January 6 Capitol events. The White House confirmed the clemency via a statement.

Trump commuted sentences for 14 individuals, linked to the events at the Capitol, and issued "full, complete and unconditional pardons" for all others convicted on that day. This group includes members of far-right extremist organizations, Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, charged with seditious conspiracy, CNN reported.

A total of 1,500 pardons were issued, Trump announced in the Oval Office. The pardoned individuals' immediate release was overseen by the attorney general, marking a controversial start to Trump's second term. January 6 events had severely impacted law enforcement, and led to investigations by the FBI and Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

