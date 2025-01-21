Left Menu

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, Considers Canada as 51st State

US President Donald Trump plans 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports by February 1, citing border control issues. Amid campaign rhetoric, he proposes that Canada become the 51st US state, alleging economic deficits. Experts warn tariffs may tax consumers despite Trump's financial benefits claim.

In a significant policy announcement, US President Donald Trump declared that his administration intends to levy a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada starting February 1, as reported by The Hill. The tariffs are purportedly in response to both countries allowing large numbers of migrants and fentanyl into the United States.

During his recent campaign speeches, Trump had alluded to imposing these tariffs unless Mexico curtails migrant flows at the southern border. Additionally, he threatened tariffs on imports from Canada and China, suggesting that such measures could bring economic advantage to the US, despite warnings from experts about potential consumer costs.

Trump also stirred controversy by proposing that Canada should become the 51st US state. Speaking in Palm Beach, Florida, he criticized Canadian defense spending, referencing trade deficits, and claiming US subsidization of Canada. His provocative remarks regarding Canada's role in North American trade sparked a broader discussion on economic policies and international relations.

