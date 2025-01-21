Village Voices Rise: Sultanabad's Urgent Call for Connectivity

Residents of Sandhi village in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Sultanabad district staged a peaceful protest to demand improved basic amenities and internet access, Pamir Times reports. Villagers expressed frustration over the digital divide, with one participant noting that while the world advances with 4G and 5G networks, their community lacks even 3G and 4G services.

They emphasized their appeal to the local government, urging immediate action to rectify their concerns. A villager voiced a warning that the peaceful protest could escalate if the Assistant Commissioner's office did not respond. The community's grievances extend beyond internet connectivity, targeting overall improvements in living standards.

Despite their urgent plea, local authorities have yet to respond, Pamir Times reported. Past incidents of poor network access caused significant disruptions for the Gojal Valley residents, affecting daily life and children's education. The villagers remain resolute, vowing to continue their protest until their voices are heard and solutions provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)