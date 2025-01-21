Left Menu

Village Voices Rise: Sultanabad's Urgent Call for Connectivity

Residents of Sandhi village, Gilgit Baltistan, protest over lack of basic amenities and internet access. The peaceful demonstration highlights the digital divide and poor living standards, urging the government to address these issues. The protestors warn of intensifying actions if their demands remain unattended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST
Village Voices Rise: Sultanabad's Urgent Call for Connectivity
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Residents of Sandhi village in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Sultanabad district staged a peaceful protest to demand improved basic amenities and internet access, Pamir Times reports. Villagers expressed frustration over the digital divide, with one participant noting that while the world advances with 4G and 5G networks, their community lacks even 3G and 4G services.

They emphasized their appeal to the local government, urging immediate action to rectify their concerns. A villager voiced a warning that the peaceful protest could escalate if the Assistant Commissioner's office did not respond. The community's grievances extend beyond internet connectivity, targeting overall improvements in living standards.

Despite their urgent plea, local authorities have yet to respond, Pamir Times reported. Past incidents of poor network access caused significant disruptions for the Gojal Valley residents, affecting daily life and children's education. The villagers remain resolute, vowing to continue their protest until their voices are heard and solutions provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025