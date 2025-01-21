Devastating Fire Claims 66 Lives at Turkish Ski Resort

A tragic hotel fire in northern Turkey's Bolu province has claimed the lives of at least 66 individuals, while 51 others sustained injuries, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin reported that the fire ignited around 00:27 GMT in the hotel's restaurant area, engulfing the building in flames.

Emergency services, including fire brigade, disaster response units, and medics from nearby cities, were promptly dispatched, some supported by helicopters. Authorities evacuated roughly 230 hotel guests as firefighting efforts progressed. A judicial investigation is underway, with six public prosecutors and a team of experts assigned to the case.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been closely monitoring the situation. He expressed condolences for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured. The Kartalkaya resort, known for attracting tourists during the ski season, witnessed a tragic event as guests and staff attempted harrowing escapes, including some jumping from the building to avoid the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)