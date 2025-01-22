UN Urges Thailand to Halt Uyghur Transfer Amid Torture Fears
UN experts demand Thailand stop the transfer of 48 Uyghurs to China amidst fears of torture. The group faces degrading treatment risks, violating international human rights laws. Detained since 2014, they are denied legal and medical access, with a history of inhumane detention conditions that need urgent reform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
United Nations experts have called on the Thai government to immediately stop the potential transfer of 48 Uyghurs to China, citing grave concerns over the risk of torture or cruel treatment.
The experts emphasized the clear international prohibition against refoulement, highlighting that those returned could face severe human rights violations.
The detained Uyghurs, part of a larger group arrested in 2014, have reportedly been in prolonged detention, denied access to legal counsel and adequate medical care, with pressing concerns over their health and conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Human Rights Experts Call for Renewed Commitment to Building an Inclusive and Sustainable Future
Biden Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Lebanon Amidst Human Rights Concerns
Ghana’s New Leadership Urged to Prioritize Human Rights, Gender Equality, and Environmental Protection
Central African Republic Adopts Landmark Law to Protect Human Rights Defenders
UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Surge in Executions in Iran