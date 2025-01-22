UN Urges Thailand to Halt Uyghur Transfer Amid Torture Fears

United Nations experts have called on the Thai government to immediately stop the potential transfer of 48 Uyghurs to China, citing grave concerns over the risk of torture or cruel treatment.

The experts emphasized the clear international prohibition against refoulement, highlighting that those returned could face severe human rights violations.

The detained Uyghurs, part of a larger group arrested in 2014, have reportedly been in prolonged detention, denied access to legal counsel and adequate medical care, with pressing concerns over their health and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)