Bolton Calls for H-1B Visa Reform and Stronger US-India Strategic Dialogue

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton urged reforms in the US immigration system, highlighting the H-1B visa program's potential. He emphasized legal immigration as a strength and called for increased focus on broader strategic issues in US-India relations, beyond trade, during Biden's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:58 IST
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has expressed pressing concerns regarding the US immigration system, with particular emphasis on the H-1B visa program, advocating for reforms. Bolton, speaking to ANI, highlighted the dire need to prioritize legal immigration, recognizing it as a national strength, amid complex policy entanglements in the United States.

Bolton underscored the urgency of addressing illegal immigration, a dominant focus in former President Trump's popular agenda, while lamenting the gridlock in legal immigration systems. Stressing the necessity for increased legal immigration, he said, "It's crucial for the US, and the visa program facilitates this by allowing individuals to consider citizenship."

Moreover, Bolton praised the positive impact of the H-1B program on the US and called for political resolve to bolster legal immigration. He highlighted the importance of structured immigration processes, contrasting current disarray with the ideal orderly manner.

Turning to US-India relations, Bolton noted the beneficial rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, lauding efforts from the Biden administration on Asian security through the QUAD alliance with Japan and Australia. He stressed the need for discussions beyond trade, stressing profound geopolitical significance in the US-India partnership.

Bolton pointed out that trade commanded much of the bilateral talks involving him, the Trump administration, and India. However, he insisted on shifting focus toward broader strategic topics, which could elevate the US-India relationship to a pivotal global alliance in the 21st century.

