Crackdown on Knowledge: Gwadar Bookstall Raid Sparks Outrage

In the coastal city of Gwadar, a police operation targeted a bookstall connected to the 'Balochistan Kitaab Karwaan' project, spearheaded by the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC). The authorities detained multiple students and seized numerous books, sparking significant concern among those present.

The BSAC swiftly criticized the police action, labeling it a direct assault on education and freedom of expression. In a fervent statement, the committee emphasized, 'If reading books is deemed illegal, educational institutions nationwide might as well be shut down. This incident starkly contrasts the promotion of Gwadar as a beacon of progress in Balochistan.'

The BSAC highlighted a troubling contradiction, noting that while serious issues like drug abuse persist, authorities appear more focused on young knowledge-seekers. Accusations of systemic government efforts to discourage education among Baloch youth were made, with claims that such actions aim to alienate them from opportunities to learn.

Undaunted by intimidation, the BSAC remains committed to its educational mission, demanding the immediate release of the detained students and the return of confiscated materials. The group calls for an end to the harassment of Baloch youth, asserting that their fight for knowledge will persist despite ongoing challenges.

