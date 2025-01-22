Left Menu

India-China Relations: Path to Cooperation and Peace

In a recent briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, echoed India's call for mutual respect in India-China relations, emphasizing cooperation as beneficial for both nations. Highlighting historical ties and future prospects, Guo stressed the need for peaceful coexistence and strategic bilateral understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:08 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (Photo/Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, reinforced the significance of collaboration between China and India, underscoring that it aligns with the fundamental interests of over 2.8 billion people. He advocated for focusing on development, which resonates with the aspirations of regional nations and complements the growing influence of the Global South.

Guo emphasized honoring commitments made by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly viewing each other's development as an opportunity rather than a threat. He urged a strategic approach to restore healthy and stable relations, suggesting that the two countries share a harmonious and developmental path.

In global matters, Guo reiterated the necessity for adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and practicing true multilateralism. His comments coincided with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighting mutual respect, sensitivity, and interests as key to managing China's growing capabilities, particularly factors impacting India directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

