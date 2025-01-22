Trump Urges Russia-Ukraine Conflict Resolution Amid Economic Threats

In a forceful appeal, former US President Donald Trump has urged for an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to severe economic repercussions for Moscow.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump expressed his longstanding admiration for the Russian people and emphasized his positive past relationship with President Vladimir Putin. Despite this, he underscored the necessity for a settlement, warning of high levies on Russian imports to the US if talks do not progress.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown an openness to dialogue with the incoming US administration, focusing on addressing the core issues fueling the Ukraine crisis during a session of Russia's Security Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)