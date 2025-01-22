UAE Extends Lifeline to Lebanon with 23rd Relief Plane
Sharjah [UAE] January 22 (ANI/WAM): The 23rd UAE relief plane landed in Beirut, delivering 35 tonnes of medical supplies under the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, following directives from UAE leadership to support Lebanon amidst ongoing crises by providing essential healthcare aid.
The UAE has dispatched its 23rd relief plane to Beirut International Airport as part of the ongoing 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign. This latest delivery included 35 tonnes of critical medical supplies aimed at alleviating the healthcare crisis in Lebanon.
The initiative, backed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscores the Emirates' unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon during its tumultuous times. Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi from the Emirates International Aid Agency emphasized the country's resolve to help Lebanon navigate this crisis, highlighting the immense need for advanced medical equipment.
Since the campaign's initiation last October, the UAE has consistently dispatched aid across both air and sea routes, after officially concluding the campaign earlier this month. The effort reflects broader regional solidarity, extending aid to nations affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide, with Lebanon remaining a priority.
