US-India Partnership Strengthens Under New Leadership

In an affirmation of the Trump administration's dedication to enhancing US-India relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of the bilateral partnership during a media interaction this Wednesday. The minister expressed confidence that the alliance is being fortified on an already sturdy base.

Jaishankar's remarks came after attending the inaugural event of President Donald Trump, where he was present as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy. He conveyed Modi's letter to the newly sworn-in president and engaged in discussions to boost the partnership further.

Meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio marked a pivotal step in advancing strategic cooperation. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to reinforcing the relationship, delving into topics like defense and critical technologies, and pursuing shared goals in the Indo-Pacific. The Indian American community's significant role in this alliance was also highlighted.

