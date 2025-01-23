Protests Erupt in Gilgit Against Pension Cuts

A significant protest unfolded in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Gilgit, as government employees rallied against recent pension cuts imposed by the provincial government. The demonstration, organized by various government departments, began at Ittihad Chowk, escalating towards the Chief Secretary's office amid chants against the controversial decision.

The protestors, represented by the Line Department Association, expressed their distress over the pension reductions, arguing that these cuts threaten their financial security post-retirement. Banners and placards demanding an immediate policy rollback underscored their message. A spokesperson vowed that protests would persist, with potential intensifications planned, unless their concerns are addressed.

Despite barricades erected by law enforcement agencies on Khazana Road to thwart the march, the protestors remained steadfast. Police were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incidents. However, the rally maintained its peaceful course, setting the stage for ongoing unrest if the government does not respond to the demands soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)