Exodus in Sindh: Unveiling the Crisis Faced by Hindus

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's report highlights the alarming migration of Hindu families from Sindh due to violence, economic struggles, and climate change. Urgent action, including enhanced law enforcement and stronger legislation, is needed to protect this vulnerable community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) meeting on report titled "Exodus: Is the Hindu Community Leaving Sindh?" (Photo/X@HRCP87). Image Credit: ANI
A recent report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), titled "Exodus: Is the Hindu Community Leaving Sindh?", reveals a disturbing trend of Hindu families migrating from Sindh. This exodus is prompted by ongoing violence, economic difficulties, and the impacts of climate change.

During a meeting presenting these findings, HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt emphasized the state's failure to shield this minority from religious-based violence, systemic economic pressures, and the high social and emotional costs of overseas migration. The underreporting of such violence and discrimination has also been a major concern.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights, Rajvir Singh Sodha, addressed the issue of criminal extortion targeting upper-caste Hindu families, tying it to Sindh's deteriorating law and order scenario. HRCP Council Member Pushpa Kumari highlighted specific threats facing Hindu women, including abductions and forced conversions.

Journalist Sohail Sangi urged immediate government action, advocating for better law enforcement, increased Hindu representation in police forces, and open dialogue with local communities. The HRCP recommends collecting credible migration data, deploying specialized law units, and enacting laws against forced conversions and child marriages.

The meeting concluded with HRCP Sindh Vice Chair Qazi Khizer Habib extending gratitude to the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

