Iran and US Nuclear Talks: Awaiting Breakthrough Amid Economic Struggle

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei moderates expectations on nuclear negotiations with the U.S. amid hopes for economic relief among Iranians. U.S.-Iran talks showing some positivity raise Iranian hopes, impacting the rial. While the White House calls for an enduring deal, Iranian officials cautiously view Trump's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:17 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a pivotal stance, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for caution regarding the outcome of nuclear discussions with the U.S., amid rising hopes among Iran's citizens over potential economic reprieve. However, the historic impasse with America remains, and any failure to secure a deal could deeply impact Iran's economy.

Despite the positive tone from recent negotiations in Oman, where another round is slated for April 19 in Muscat, Iranian expectations have soared, particularly affecting the rial currency. Khamenei emphasized a balanced outlook, urging against tying Iran's future prospects solely to the talks' success.

Meanwhile, White House envoy Steve Witkoff underscored the need for a firm, sustainable agreement to foster regional stability, insisting on the cessation of Iran's nuclear enrichment. As cautious optimism pervades the dialogue, both sides maintain a stringent approach to their core requirements and red lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

