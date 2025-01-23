Empowering Women Through UAE-India CEPA: A New Era of Opportunity

The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Council, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO Mumbai Chapter), organized a business roundtable. The event brought together over 40 Indian women entrepreneurs to discuss how CEPA can open up new avenues for growth and success.

Key figures at the event included the Ambassador of the UAE to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, FICCI-FLO National President Joyshree Das Verma, and Ahmad Aljneibi, the Director of the UICC. The highlight of the discussion focused on the pivotal role CEPA plays in empowering women entrepreneurs, offering greater market access and simplifying trade processes.

Notably, trade between the UAE and India has grown by almost 15% in recent years, reinforcing the strategic importance of this partnership. CEPA stands out by addressing the unique challenges faced by women-led businesses, ensuring that Indian industries, particularly in textiles and jewelry, can thrive on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)