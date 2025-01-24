Judge Halts Trump's Birthright Citizenship Ban, Calls It 'Unconstitutional'

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order against former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship in the U.S., describing the policy as "blatantly unconstitutional," reports CNN.

Judge John Coughenour, appointed by Reagan, responded to a lawsuit led by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and several other Democratic states. The order pauses the policy for 14 days, allowing time for additional legal proceedings.

"In my four decades on the bench, I can't recall a clearer case," Judge Coughenour remarked, questioning the legal foundation of the executive order. He was perplexed that legal professionals would argue its constitutionality, citing the 14th Amendment's guarantee of citizenship to children born on U.S. soil.

Attorney Lane Polozola, representing Washington, argued that the order poses a significant threat to children's citizenship, which could lead to long-term detrimental effects. Polozola criticized the administration's lack of concern for the financial and logistical strains on state programs impacted by loss of federal benefits for affected children, CNN noted.

The Trump administration defends that the 14th Amendment allows for exclusion of children born to undocumented immigrants. Justice Department attorney Brett Shumate argued for more time to discuss the policy thoroughly, warning against hasty conclusions. Trump, while at the White House, indicated plans to challenge the ruling, as additional lawsuits continue from various legal and civil rights groups.

In parallel proceedings in Maryland, Justice Department Attorney Brad Rosenberg admitted that federal agencies hadn't begun implementing the order. He explained that the administration transition posed challenges to policy enforcement. A hearing for a temporary block of the policy is scheduled for February 5, CNN added.

The ACLU and civil rights groups have also challenged the order in New Hampshire, with a hearing slated for February 10 to discuss a preliminary injunction. (ANI)

